Advance polls for the upcoming by-election will open from Friday December 1st to Monday December 4th.

Advance polls in Battlefords-Lloydminster will be open from noon to 8 p.m., and residents can find where to vote on the back of their voter information cards or by going to Elections Canada’s website. Residents are also reminded to bring photo ID and proof of address.

Five candidates are running to fill retired MP Gerry Ritz’s seat. Rosmarie Falk for the Conservatives, Larry Ingram for the Liberals, Matt Felder for the NDP, and Yvonne Potter-Pihach for the Green Party. Ken Finlayson is also running as an independent.