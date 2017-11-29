Students at E.S Laird Middle School will now have the option to take Cree as a second language course.

The Lloydminster Public School Division tested the project last year and because of the its success with students, they decided to make it a permanent course. Nearly half of all grade eight students have opted to take Cree, and 20 students in grade 9.

Cree Teacher Sandy Chocan says the classes are designed not only to teach the Cree language, but to teach children about Cree Culture and teachings as well.

“To them it means a sense of pride, identity. A lot of our First Nations students are becoming more familiar with their traditions and their culture and their language.”

Chocan adds that he would like to see the Cree language program be brought into high schools in Lloydminster. It is receiving positive feedback from the students as well.

“I think it’s important because as teenagers we don’t get to learn much, so when I’m learning Cree it gets me further and further on as a person,” says grade 8 student Natalya Morris.

The program is open to all students at E.S Laird this semester.