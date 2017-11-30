Lloydminster RCMP are warning residents to make sure someone’s story makes sense before giving them money. It comes after a post was made last night on the “What’s Happening in Lloydminster” Facebook page by a woman saying her boyfriend had run into a man allegedly claiming he was stuck in Lloydminster after being abandoned by his boss.

The man allegedly claimed he had been staying in a local Tim Hortons and had no money for food or resources to get home. After the post was made many residents commented claiming they had been scammed with the same story.

Police say there are warning signs people should look for in these situations.

“Anytime people are contradicting themselves, that there isn’t ways for you to back up the information whether that be through searches on the internet or independent sources, not necessarily the ones that they provide for you,” says Constable Grant Kirzinger. “It just needs to be verifiable.”

Kirzinger adds there are lots of things one can do if you believe someone is in genuinely in trouble.

“There’s a lot of different groups and organizations out there that can help, one of those being the RCMP depending on the situation. A lot of times people want to help out but we want to make sure that you always keep your safety in mind.”

Kirzinger adds that anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud should contact the detachment.