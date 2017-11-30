Mayor Gerald Aalbers is pictured in his office at City Hall on November 21, 2016. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The mayor of Lloydminster has promised he will get very cold and wet this weekend if enough money is raised for the Lloydminster Handivan Society. Its vehicles provide a means to get around for people with mobility issues in the Border City.

Saturday is the Society’s “Polar Bear Splash” at the Synergy Building to raise money for operational costs. The event will see many residents take the plunge into the icy waters.

If residents donate $10,000 towards the mayor’s pledge, he will be dunked in the tank. Mayor Gerald Aalbers explains that he got involved because the Handivan helps in many ways.

“The Handivan has been around for 37 years assisting residents young and old. It makes over 13,000 trips in the city, so that’s a lot of laps around the city. The Caravan is something that’s only been around it’s second year, but it takes community members to non-emergency medical trips in Saskatoon and Edmonton.”

Aalbers’ pledge needs about $6,000 to get to his goal.

“If you have a PayPal you can go to the website,” says Aalbers “There’s a short information form to fill out, and just please indicate ‘mayor’ in the subject line.”

Anyone can participate in the event if they raise $100. More information about the Polar Bear Splash is on the Lloydminster Handivan Society’s website.