After a successful first year, the Lloydminster Bobcats Organization has decided to continue the RBC Cup Legacy Scholarship program.

The program splits $5,000 dollars among five Lloydminster minor hockey players per year to help them attend post-secondary schools. Bobcats business manager Kat Pollard says the scholarship is open to anyone who has played in the Lloydminster Minor Hockey Association or been carded by the Lloydminster Bobcats.

“It’s very important and as the Lloydminster Bobcats we definitely want to push our players to have their schooling as well as play hockey. So this is a chance that even if they’re not playing hockey anymore, they still get that post-secondary education and that we can help in any way we can.”

Pollard says that they plan to keep the scholarship going for the until the money from the RBC Cup runs out.

“We had $60,000 to start and so we’re going to go until we give away all of that $60,000. So it will go for as many years. We won’t necessarily give away $5,000 a year. That’s just kind of the cap. It depends on the quality of applicants.”

Applications for the scholarship close on December 15th. More information can be found on their website.