Nicholas Sanders (#98) is now an official player for the Lloydminster Bobcats. The team has signed the goalie, affectionately known by fans as “The Colonel”, from affiliated player status.

In his six starts this season, Sanders has recorded a 3-1-2 record and .928 save percentage. Bobcats coach and GM Travis Clayton says that he is excited to sign Sanders, who he says is a “tremendous goalie.”

The Bobcats are back in action Friday night against the Spruce Grove Saints.