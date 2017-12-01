Battlefords RCMP are investigating reports of shots fired in several places across the City of North Battleford. Calls first started coming in around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The reports were coming from the areas of 95th, 96th, 101st, 102nd, 109th, 106th Streets, and 21st Avenue. In one case, police were told that a car was being chased and shot at by another vehicle.

Officers followed up on all reports and couldn’t find any places or people hit by bullets, but they did find the vehicle that was shot at. While on the scene they heard more gunshots going off on various other locations around the city but again couldn’t find any potential victims or suspects.

Investigations into all reports continue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Battlefords RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.