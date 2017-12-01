The victims of a reported mugging early Friday morning had to be treated in hospital. Battlefords RCMP were called to the 1300 block of 108th Street around 12:15 a.m. by two people who said they’d been mugged and bear sprayed.

The victims said they were walking home when they were approached by two male youths who demanded money from them. When they refused, they were bear sprayed.

Both parties left the area and the victims were released from hospital a short time later. RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.