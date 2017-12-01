The unemployment rate on both sides of the Border City dropped last month. In the Alberta Camrose – Drumheller region, it fell more than a percentage point from 8.2 per cent in October to 7.0 in November. It was 7.1 in November 2016.

In the Saskatchewan Prince Albert – Northern region, it fell more than half a per cent from 6.9 to 6.3 per cent in November. It was 8.8 a year earlier.

Alberta’s economy overall reached 7.3 per cent last month, which is the lowest it’s been in in nearly two years. However, Statistics Canada says that was mostly from less people looking for work, as employment levels held steady from October. The province has gained 34,000 full-time jobs over the past year.

In Saskatchewan, more people were looking for work last month. The jobless rate inched up to 6.0 per cent from 5.9. Statistics Canada says 1,100 part-time jobs were lost, which was offset by an 500 full-time jobs added,

Canada added 80,000 jobs in November alone, driving the national jobless rate down to 5.9 per cent. That’s the lowest it’s been since 2008.