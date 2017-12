A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A crash near Maidstone is slowing down traffic on Highway 16. A semi and a pickup crashed at the intersection with Highway 21 earlier Sunday morning.

Police say eastbound drivers can expect a 10 to 15 minute delay to detour around the collision. Westbound traffic will also be slowed.

One person suffered minor injuries and Maidstone RCMP are investigating. They remind drivers to slow down when passing emergency vehicles and tow trucks.