WestJet is hoping their move to Lloydminster will make them the premier airline in Western Canada.

The airline recently announced that their flights will connect the Lloydminster Airport to the Calgary International Airport. A one-way ticket will cost just shy of $112.

Director of Network and Schedule Planning Chris Hedlin says WestJet will have positive social and economic impacts for the Border City.

“You’ve got some big companies there, Husky, CN Rail. You’ve had the service in Calgary for a number of years. We’re going to bring you better fares and actually better aircraft into Calgary, and once you get there you have the whole network that we offer to Canada.”

Hedlin says he believes updates to the airport will be minimal.

“You already have service scheduled carrier into Calgary. From what I remember you have a beautiful long enough runway for what we need to do.”

He adds that updates needing to be done will be planned by the operations department.

WestJet flights are expected to be running by March 14th.