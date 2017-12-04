The city is warning residents that outdoor skating surfaces in Lloydminster are not ready to go just yet.

People are being told to not use city-owned rinks and Bud Miller Lake until mid-December when the ice is expected to be fully frozen. Residents should stay off retention lakes even if they appear frozen because the thickness and solidity of the ice can be variable.

Other precautions to take include following the warning signs at bodies of water and making sure kids and pets keep a safe distance from bodies of water. Updates on the lakes statuses will be coming on the City of Lloydminster’s website.