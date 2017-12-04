The City of Lloydminster is asking residents and landlords to check their most recent water bills after a technical error.

The issue impacts people who got their water bill between November 24 and December 4th. Some residents may or have already received multiple water bills, or bills with inaccurate charges.

The city says the error has been fixed, and they are working to remove the incorrect charges. Anyone who notices an irregularity in their water bill is asked to email water@lloydminster.ca or call 780-875-6184 ext. 2125.