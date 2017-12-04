The Salvation Army has kicked off its annual kettle campaign with a few new features. In addition to being able to donate at the kettles around the city, people will now have the ability to donate online as well.

Salvation Army Major Lisa O’Doherty says the program was designed to make donating easier.

“Not everyone carries cash these days as they’re walking passed our kettles. They can’t always give physically, so we thought we’d add the online aspect and people can just go online and do that with their credit card.”

The website is also equipped to sign up volunteers. O’Doherty says the first week of the new program has been somewhat slow. She anticipates a similarly positive reception from the community though, as the kettle campaign is one of the Salvation Army’s biggest events.

“It brings in the most money. The community always surprises us. Last year we set a record and this year we’ve set a goal again hoping to set another record.”

The goal of the kettles this year is $65,000. The proceeds from this year will be going towards the Salvation Army food bank, new initiatives such as the “Kids Kit” weekend food program in the Lloydminster school system, and the Red Cap youth anger management program.