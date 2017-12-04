The 100 Men of Lloydminster Society is getting together Tuesday to have their final donation night of 2017.

The society meets four times a year to hear pitches from non-profit organizations. The members then vote on who gets the entire pooled donation.

This time there are two organizations who will be pitching their ideas and needs to the society. Co-founder of 100 Men Lloyd Shane Schneider says the night is open to anyone who wants to contribute.

“We always encourage that if you can bring a friend or bring a guest. 100 men, that’s just the name of it but of course the more people we can bring out to the donation evening armed with a $100 donation that is the more the merrier.”

The society has donated $70,000 over three years. Schneider says the process of deciding who gets the money is difficult.

“Every donation night the vote that comes and goes to say, ‘hey, we felt more compelled to do it to that organization,’ never gets any easier as time goes on because, of course, both organizations that come in, they have a direct need.”

He adds that even if an organization isn’t selected during the meeting, they can pitch at the next one. The 100 Men of Lloyd meeting is at the Hampton Inn and starts at 6:30 p.m.