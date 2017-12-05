Checkstops in Lloydminster over the weekend led to three impaired driving charges and a roadside suspension. As part of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, RCMP, Peace officers and the Vermillon Traffic Section stopped more than 300 vehicles.

Police will continue to conduct check stops throughout the holiday season, and remind resident to take a cab, call a friend, or have a designated driver if they planning on drinking.

“Driving impaired does not just [affect] you, it puts everyone on the road at risk,” says Constable Grant Kirzinger. “We want everyone to enjoy the Christmas season and to be as safe as possible at the same time.”

Anyone who sees someone on the road they think may be impaired is asked to call 9-1-1.