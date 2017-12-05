Nearly 2,000 people living in the Battlefords-Lloydminster federal riding have already voted in the by-election. Elections Canada says preliminary data shows 1,940 voters turned out to the advance polls between December 1st and 4th.

Officially, 4,687 people voted in the 2015 federal election. The by-election is needed to replace MP Gerry Ritz, who announced his retirement in August.

In the running are Conservative candidate Rosmarie Falk, Liberal Larry Ingram, the NDP’s Matt Felder, the Green Party’s Yvonne Potter-Pihach, and independent Ken Finlayson.

Voting day is set for next Monday, December 11th. Electors must show proof of their identity and address.

Residents registered to vote should have gotten a voter information card in the mail to tell them where to cast their ballot. If not, they cancheck online.