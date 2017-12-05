Two people are facing charges stemming from a traffic stop that led police to drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun. Lloydminster RCMP pulled over a vehicle near 59 Avenue and 44 Street early Monday morning.

The gun was seized, along with more than 230 grams of meth, roughly 18 grams of cocaine, and more than $1,200 cash.

49 year old Rhonda Campbell of Wainwright and 28 year old Nathanael Habte from Vermilion were arrested and are both facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and five firearms related offences. They’re also each facing break of probation charges.

They remain in custody with a court date scheduled for Tuesday, December 5th.