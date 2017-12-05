RCMP in Vegreville have taken a wanted man into custody. Officers on patrol spotted 30 year old Leon Jordan Tremblay in a parking lot back on November 29th.

They recognized him as he was known to be wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants. However, when Tremblay noticed the police cruiser, he reportedly tried to run away.

After a short chase, the Vegreville man was arrested for warrants for failing to comply with release conditions. A further search turned up multiple documents belonging to other people, including vehicle registrations, ID, and other information that could be used to steal someone’s identity.

Trembley is now facing 38 new charges, which include possession of stolen property and identity theft, along with failing to comply with a probation order. At the time, he was considered “at large” after a break and enter at a home on August 25th. He had skipped court and a warrant was issued.

Bail has been denied and Tremblay remains in custody. He’ll be back in court on December 18th.