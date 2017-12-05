SaskPower is warning residents about a new scam involving the utility. Customers have reported getting texts claiming to be from the company, saying its needs banking information to issue a refund.

“SaskPower NEVER sends financial transactions through text messaging, email or social media,” it maintains in a release. “We take the confidentiality of personal customer information very seriously.”

Links included in the text messages take people to a different website, and not saskpower.com. Any information given out to the scammers could lead to identity theft.

Anyone skeptical about a message they have received is encouraged to contact SaskPower customer service. If you are a victim of fraud, or the target of a scam, contact your bank, local police, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.