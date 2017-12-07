Council has approved providing city money for eight organizations in Lloydminster.

Among the organizations funded in 2018 will be the Lloydminster Public Library, which will receive $708, 164 dollars, which was below their original ask of $883,164. The Lloydminster and District SPCA received $50,000, which was $10,000 lower than their original bid.

Several groups received their full bid, included the Downtown Lloydminster Business Improvement District, which will go towards fostering business growth in the downtown core. Mount Joy Ski Resort will also receive $15,000 for ski hill improvement. The Lloydminster Facilities Corporation and the Regional Business Accelerator both received their full amounts asked as well, which were $121,792.96 and $27,755 respectively.

The only business to ask for more money than last year was the Vic Juba Theatre, which was approved for $181,500.

These funds will be provided in 2018.