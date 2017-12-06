A logo of the RCMP on a police cruiser. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Battlefords RCMP have brought in reinforcements in response to the recent rash of criminal activity in the region. In addition to specialized drug and gang enforcement teams, they’ve been joined by more Police Dog Services Units, Traffic Services, and Emergency Response Team resources.

With the help, they have conducted a number of “targeted enforcement initiatives” in the Battlefords area over the past few weeks, leading to several arrest warrants being executed and dozens of charges laid. RCMP say 75 files resulting in charges have been opened.

Notably a group of boys from North Battleford ranging in age from 13 to 18 years old are facing charges ranging from possession of a weapon and break and enter to theft of a vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say they will continue their efforts using extra resources. They ask residents to make sure their things are secured, and to report any suspicious vehicles or activity.