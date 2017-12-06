Battlefords RCMP have arrested five people after multiple search warrants were executed in the city. On November 5th, police were sent to a home on the 200 block of 33rd Street in Battleford, a hotel room and the parking lot of a business on Railway Avenue east both in North Battleford.

Multiple officers were involved, and while no guns were fired during the operation, they used a tool that sounds like a gun being discharged on Railway Avenue. No injuries were reported.

In total, police seized two guns, substances believed to be cocaine and crystal meth, and other drug paraphernalia. Two men and three women were taken into custody, but no charges have been laid so far. An investigation continues.