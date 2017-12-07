Brad Wall has had his last day in the Saskatchewan legislature after almost two decades representing Swift Currnent. The premier is retiring as a Saskatchewan Party MLA next month.

Wall was originally elected in 1999 and went on to lead the party to win three consecutive elections, starting in 2007. They most recently won in 2016, taking 51 of 61 seats.

CTV reports he told the legislature Thursday that he considers new schools, hospitals and the hiring of more nurses as some of the major successes of his tenure, but says there is still more work to do. Wall will stay on board as premier until a successor is named on January 27th.