|
Now Playing
|Colin James - Just Came Back
|05:01AM Guns N\' Roses - Paradise City
|04:57AM Supertramp - Bloody Well Right
|04:57AM Supertramp - Bloody Well Right
|04:52AM Shinedown - Simple Man
|04:48AM Loverboy - Hot Girls in Love
|04:44AM Pretty Reckless - Take Me Down
|04:38AM April Wine - Sign Of The Gypsy Queen
|04:36AM Collective Soul - Heavy
|04:28AM Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
|04:24AM Big Sugar - Diggin\' A Hole
|04:24AM Big Sugar - Diggin\' A Hole
|04:20AM Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - The Waiting
|04:13AM Sam Roberts Band - We\'re All In This Together
|04:09AM Genesis - That\'s All
|04:04AM Guess Who - No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature
|04:01AM AC/DC - STIFF UPPER LIP
|03:56AM Red Rider - Don\'t Fight It
|03:56AM Red Rider - Don\'t Fight It
|03:53AM KALEO - NO GOOD
|03:48AM Offspring - Self Esteem
|03:45AM Pink Floyd - YOUNG LUST
|03:40AM Nickelback - Too Bad
|03:36AM David Bowie - Modern Love
|03:32AM Green Day - Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)
Kalie MacIntosh
I am the Midday Talent on the Daily Grind.
Kalie's Latest Posts:View More
Jesse Tieman
I am the Afternoon Drive Talent and Promotions Director.
Jesse's Latest Posts:View More
Chris Roach
Evenings & Weekend Host
Chris's Latest Posts:View More
James Wood
Reporter / News Anchor
James's Latest Posts:View More
Cody Malbeuf
Mid-day Host / Music Director
|
Now Playing
|Colin James - Just Came Back
|05:01AM Guns N\' Roses - Paradise City
|04:57AM Supertramp - Bloody Well Right
|04:57AM Supertramp - Bloody Well Right
|04:52AM Shinedown - Simple Man
|04:48AM Loverboy - Hot Girls in Love
|04:44AM Pretty Reckless - Take Me Down
|04:38AM April Wine - Sign Of The Gypsy Queen
|04:36AM Collective Soul - Heavy
|04:28AM Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
|04:24AM Big Sugar - Diggin\' A Hole
|04:24AM Big Sugar - Diggin\' A Hole
|04:20AM Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - The Waiting
|04:13AM Sam Roberts Band - We\'re All In This Together
|04:09AM Genesis - That\'s All
|04:04AM Guess Who - No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature
|04:01AM AC/DC - STIFF UPPER LIP
|03:56AM Red Rider - Don\'t Fight It
|03:56AM Red Rider - Don\'t Fight It
|03:53AM KALEO - NO GOOD
|03:48AM Offspring - Self Esteem
|03:45AM Pink Floyd - YOUNG LUST
|03:40AM Nickelback - Too Bad
|03:36AM David Bowie - Modern Love
|03:32AM Green Day - Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)