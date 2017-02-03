|
Now Playing
|Golden Earring - Twilight Zone
|07:34PM Tragically Hip, The - COURAGE
|07:31PM Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
|07:27PM Loverboy - Working For The Weekend
|07:23PM Beck - Loser
|07:15PM Triumph - Rocky Mountain Way
|07:11PM Def Leppard - Rock Of Ages
|07:06PM BIG WRECK - That Song
|07:02PM Van Halen - Runnin\' With The Devil
|06:58PM Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody
|06:54PM Ratt - Round And Round
|06:50PM Bleeker - Highway
|06:46PM AC/DC - Moneytalks
|06:37PM Moist - RESURRECTION
|06:33PM KALEO - NO GOOD
|06:29PM Red Rider - Lunatic Fringe
|06:25PM Jet - Cold Hard Bitch
|06:17PM April Wine - Bad Side Of The Moon
|06:14PM Motley Crue - Shout At The Devil
|06:09PM 54-40 - She La
|06:09PM 54-40 - She La
|06:06PM Kiss - Lick It Up
|05:56PM Aerosmith - Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
|05:52PM Green Day - Still Breathing
|05:44PM Sheepdogs - Who?
Kalie MacIntosh
I am the Midday Talent on the Daily Grind.
Kalie's Latest Posts:View More
Jesse Tieman
I am the Afternoon Drive Talent and Promotions Director.
Jesse's Latest Posts:View More
Chris Roach
Evenings & Weekend Host
Chris's Latest Posts:
HEART AND STROKE FOUNDATION WANTS TO PULL THE BRAKES ON MARKETING FOOD TO KIDS Thursday, Feb. 2nd, 2017
Cody Malbeuf
Mid-day Host / Music Director
James Wood
Reporter / News Anchor
James's Latest Posts:
Water shut off to residences near Russ Robertson Arena after water main break Friday, Feb. 3rd, 2017
|
Now Playing
|Golden Earring - Twilight Zone
|07:34PM Tragically Hip, The - COURAGE
|07:31PM Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
|07:27PM Loverboy - Working For The Weekend
|07:23PM Beck - Loser
|07:15PM Triumph - Rocky Mountain Way
|07:11PM Def Leppard - Rock Of Ages
|07:06PM BIG WRECK - That Song
|07:02PM Van Halen - Runnin\' With The Devil
|06:58PM Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody
|06:54PM Ratt - Round And Round
|06:50PM Bleeker - Highway
|06:46PM AC/DC - Moneytalks
|06:37PM Moist - RESURRECTION
|06:33PM KALEO - NO GOOD
|06:29PM Red Rider - Lunatic Fringe
|06:25PM Jet - Cold Hard Bitch
|06:17PM April Wine - Bad Side Of The Moon
|06:14PM Motley Crue - Shout At The Devil
|06:09PM 54-40 - She La
|06:09PM 54-40 - She La
|06:06PM Kiss - Lick It Up
|05:56PM Aerosmith - Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
|05:52PM Green Day - Still Breathing
|05:44PM Sheepdogs - Who?