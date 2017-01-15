|
Now Playing
|Who - Baba O\'Reilly
|08:57AM Boston - More Than A Feeling
|08:51AM SAM ROBERTS - IF YOU WANT IT
|08:47AM Kiss - Lick It Up
|08:37AM SMASHING PUMPKINS - DISARM
|08:28AM Red Rider - Don\'t Fight It
|08:24AM KALEO - NO GOOD
|08:19AM Neil Young - HEART OF GOLD
|08:16AM Tom Petty - I Won\'t Back Down
|08:11AM Moist - RESURRECTION
|08:07AM AC/DC - Thunderstruck
|07:57AM Aerosmith - Angel
|07:53AM AUDIOSLAVE - BE YOURSELF
|07:47AM Doucette - Mama Let Him Play
|07:44AM Cars - Good Times Roll
|07:37AM Foreigner - Juke Box Hero
|07:28AM Tragically Hip, The - Little Bones
|07:24AM Queen - Another One Bites The Dust
|07:15AM Payolas, The - Eyes Of A Stranger
|07:12AM Red Hot Chili Peppers, The - Scar Tissue
|07:06AM Finger Eleven - FIRST TIME
|07:03AM Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
|06:55AM Fleetwood Mac - Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)
|06:50AM Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band - Hollywood Nights
|06:45AM The Strumbellas - Spirits
Kalie MacIntosh
I am the Midday Talent on the Daily Grind.
Kalie's Latest Posts:View More
Jesse Tieman
I am the Afternoon Drive Talent and Promotions Director.
Jesse's Latest Posts:View More
Chris Roach
Evenings & Weekend Host
Chris's Latest Posts:View More
Cody Malbeuf
Mid-day Host / Music Director
James Wood
Reporter / News Anchor
James's Latest Posts:View More
|
Now Playing
|Who - Baba O\'Reilly
|08:57AM Boston - More Than A Feeling
|08:51AM SAM ROBERTS - IF YOU WANT IT
|08:47AM Kiss - Lick It Up
|08:37AM SMASHING PUMPKINS - DISARM
|08:28AM Red Rider - Don\'t Fight It
|08:24AM KALEO - NO GOOD
|08:19AM Neil Young - HEART OF GOLD
|08:16AM Tom Petty - I Won\'t Back Down
|08:11AM Moist - RESURRECTION
|08:07AM AC/DC - Thunderstruck
|07:57AM Aerosmith - Angel
|07:53AM AUDIOSLAVE - BE YOURSELF
|07:47AM Doucette - Mama Let Him Play
|07:44AM Cars - Good Times Roll
|07:37AM Foreigner - Juke Box Hero
|07:28AM Tragically Hip, The - Little Bones
|07:24AM Queen - Another One Bites The Dust
|07:15AM Payolas, The - Eyes Of A Stranger
|07:12AM Red Hot Chili Peppers, The - Scar Tissue
|07:06AM Finger Eleven - FIRST TIME
|07:03AM Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
|06:55AM Fleetwood Mac - Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)
|06:50AM Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band - Hollywood Nights
|06:45AM The Strumbellas - Spirits