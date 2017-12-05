UPDATE: Highway 21 is now open again. Roads are still very icy.

Police are responding to several collisions in the Lloydminster and Maidstone area.

At this time black ice has formed on Highway 16, which has left several vehicles in the ditch near Marshall. Maidstone RCMP are also on the scene of a single vehicle collision involving a tanker trailer on highway 21, one kilometer north of the 303 Highway junction. The highway is currently blocked, and there is no estimated re-opening time or detour in place. Multiple collisions and bad conditions have been reported on these routes as well.

Conditions on these highways may worsen overnight, and the RCMP says to restrict travel as much as possible, or if you must travel to pack prepared for an emergency.