Larry Ingram’s “Real Change at Work” event on Thursday will have a surprise guest. Ingram, who is the Liberal candidate for the seat in Battlefords-Lloydminster, confirmed today on his official Facebook page that the prime minister will appear with him at the Dekker Centre from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The event will allow residents to meet with both Ingram and Prime Minster and ask questions before they head to the polls on Monday. It has limited availability so people interested in attending need to RSVP on the campaign’s Facebook page.