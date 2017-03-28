Lloydminster city council has approved the first step for a new bowling alley.

During Monday’s meeting, council had to decide on whether or not to start the process of changing the land use for a building in the northwestern industrial park of Lloydminster, in order to accommodate a bowling alley development.

The proposal easily found support throughout the council chamber, and passed in short order. It will still need second and third reading.

The alley is planned to be located in the north end industrial park, with 12 lanes and five to ten pin bowling. According to the Lloydminster city council agenda for March 27, 2017, an application was first made to the municipal government on January 30, 2017, for an amendment to the land use bylaw in light to medium industrial lots.

Alan Cayford, the Director of Public Works for the City of Lloydminster, spoke about the proposal during the meeting, and described as a critical piece of infrastructure, needed in the city.

“Since the existing structure has been closed, it’s been missed by our youth, everyone in our community,” said Cayford.

“Lots of youth use it, some of our non profits use it for fundraising, our senior groups use it during the day time, it’s an activity that is reasonably priced that hasn’t been available, and I think it’s important.”

Cayford also said the “Lloyd Lanes” project would be a totally new construction.

The business would be located near the intersection of 70 Avenue and 56 Street.