The weight restrictions on RM of Wilton Roads have been changed.

According to a public announcement from the RM, as of 12:01 am on Wednesday, March 29, travel on RM of Wilton #472 municipal roads will be permitted at Wilton Secondary Weight (approximately equivalent to Sask Secondary Weights – 85%), unless otherwise posted.

The following conditions are in place with the change.

-Travel on roads with permanent weight restrictions is still permitted at the posted limit, unless a Letter of Permission is obtained from the Northwest Municipal Services (NWMS) permit office.

-All overweight permits and Restricted Road Access Letters of Permission remain at 85%. Revocation of these may occur if further bans are enacted.

-Tri Steer permits are available by special permission only. Please call NWMS permit office for more information.

-Please be aware that steer axle weight will be part of GVW for penalty purposes.