In the Village of Consort, a flat deck trailer was stolen from a business yard between April 21st and 24th. The trailer has Alberta licence plate 4XA289, and is described as a Big Tex, 20 foot, black flat deck trailer.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Consort RCMP at 403-577-3001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online