For people who were under the age of 18 that were affected by the water contamination that happened in 2001 in North Battleford, compensation is now being offered by the Government of Saskatchewan and North Battleford.

Split evenly between the province and the city, a fund of $3.3 million will be used to compensate the approximately 700 people who contracted cryptosporidiosis (a contaminant that causes gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea, stomach pain, dehydration, nausea and vomiting) during this time.

The compensation will only be available to those who meet specific criteria and haven’t already received compensation. The amount individuals will receive is based upon the severity of the illness, so those seeking compensation may need medical documents from 2001.

Individual settlements will range from $750 and up, residents have until November 25, 2017 to make a claim.

Since the incident, the Water Security Agency and Ministry of Environment have made changes to requirements, regulations and enforcement related to water management standards and operator training.