April 23-29 is volunteers are being celebrated across the country for National Volunteer Week, including here in the Border City.

“Volunteers in Lloydminster, they’re the ones that are coaching, they’re feeding our hungry, they’re spending time with our seniors, they’re beautifying our community and they’re fundraising for the different events and initiatives that take place in our community and our quality of life would just not be the same,” said Patrick Lancaster, the General Manager of Cultural and Social Services.

Lancaster adds, “for us, it’s a really a time to recognize the tremendous contribution volunteers make to our society and to our community.”

Lancaster says that volunteering benefits all of those involved.

“Volunteering has a lot of benefits to the individual. It’s a great way to develop networks, it enhances peoples personal well-being and it creates a sense of belonging to something better, the benefits are endless when it comes to volunteering.”

In support of National Volunteer Week, on April 29th from 9 until 4 in the afternoon, there will be a pancake breakfast for volunteers, which Lancaster says almost all tickets have been given out already. There is also a new banner downtown, which was funded in part by Volunteer Alberta, and some banners on 25th Street have also been refurbished.

Lancaster adds, “a big thank you to all of our community volunteers from all of us at the City, the work that they do has a tremendous impact on the community and we’re all very thankful for the work that is done.”