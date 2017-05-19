Loon Lake RCMP have a charged a man in relation to an incident last Friday when a man reportedly entered a home with a firearm, forcing two schools near the incident to enact hold and secure procedures as a precaution.
A 27 year old man from Loon Lake is facing seven charges, including:
- Assault of a police officer with a weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Unlawful handling of a firearm in a careless manner
- Unlawful handling of ammunition in a careless manner
- Resisting arrest
- Unlawfully in a dwelling
- Carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace
The male was remanded in custody and will appear by closed circuit video in Loon Lake Court on Thursday May 25th.