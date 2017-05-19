Loon Lake RCMP have a charged a man in relation to an incident last Friday when a man reportedly entered a home with a firearm, forcing two schools near the incident to enact hold and secure procedures as a precaution.

A 27 year old man from Loon Lake is facing seven charges, including:

Assault of a police officer with a weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful handling of a firearm in a careless manner

Unlawful handling of ammunition in a careless manner

Resisting arrest

Unlawfully in a dwelling

Carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace

The male was remanded in custody and will appear by closed circuit video in Loon Lake Court on Thursday May 25th.