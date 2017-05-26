On Saturday afternoon, people are invited to come down to Bishop Lloyd school to join a Zumba party to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The dance begins at 4:30, tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Additional donations are also welcome. Muscular Dystrophy Canada says they rely on donor and community support as the receive less than 1% of their operating budget from the government.

“Most of us don’t have $25,000.00 available to us to just go out and buy a power wheelchair and the Province won’t cover that cost,” says Barb Yanciw, Revenue Development Coordinator “and children tend to grow, which does not make this a one-time expense. The Saskatchewan office of Muscular Dystrophy Canada provided 17 equipment grants in 2016 – and as provincial funding is reduced further, we expect to see these requests increase exponentially.”

Muscular Dystrophy Canada supports people affected by over 150 different neruomuscular disorders including muscular dystrophy and other related muscle diseases.