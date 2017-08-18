Alberta and Saskatchewan both saw increasing inflation in July according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.

Saskatchewan’s inflation increased by 0.3% from last year. Higher prices were reported in seven of the eight major components. The highest increase was seen in the alcoholic beverages and tobacco products category, which rose 5.7%.

Alberta’s inflation increased by 0.6% from last year. Higher prices were also reported in seven of the eight major components, with the highest increase in the clothing and footwear category. It rose 2.5%.

Both provinces saw price decreases in the household operations, furnishings and equipment.

Nationally, inflation is sitting at 1.2%, with one of the largest factors being the higher price of gas which saw a 4.6% increase from last year. However, in Saskatchewan the price of gas decreased 0.1%. Alberta saw nearly the same increase as the country, with a 4.2% rise in price.