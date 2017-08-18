Vivint’s business license will continue to be suspended in Lloydminster. The suspension will be upheld until the company provides a plan to address concerns from residents.

This comes after a 30 day suspension was issued mid-July. The City urged residents to submit their experiences and opinions at that time.

“Over the past 30 days, Lloydminster residents have contacted the City by phone and email. Residents reported concerns about Vivint’s recent sales practices in our community; we take these concerns seriously and thank all who reached out to us,” says Doug Rodwell, City Clerk.

On Monday, representatives from Vivint met with City Administration and read the submitted comments word-for-word. The names and addresses associated with the comments were withheld.

“Vivint representatives were dismayed to read the comments,” says Rodwell.

“They apologized to the City and said they would ensure situations like this do not occur again. They advised that Vivint would immediately conduct its own internal investigation, and would develop a draft action plan for the City’s review and consultation. If the City is satisfied that the action plan meaningfully addresses residents’ concerns, the company’s business license suspension will be lifted.”

Vivint has committed to providing the City with a draft action plan by August 30. The business license suspension does not affect existing clients.