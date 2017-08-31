Starting on Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Prescription Drug Plan will provide coverage for the drug Mifegymiso (mifepristone and misoprostol.)

Mifegymiso is the first oral medication approved by Health Canada for medical termination of a pregnancy up to 49 days according to the Government of Saskatchewan news release. Both the Common Drug Review and the Drug Advisory Committee of Saskatchewan have reviewed the drug and were supportive of listing Mifegymiso on the Saskatchewan Formulary.

Saskatchewan joins several other provinces including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec in offering access to Mifegymiso.

Prescribers will have to go through training before being able to prescribe the drug. Patients are advised to contact their physicians for more information on how to access treatment with Mifegymiso.

The cost charged to a patient will vary based on their individual drug coverage and eligibility through benefit programs.