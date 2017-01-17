The Maidstone RCMP are looking for information from the public.

Between December 16 and December 22, a large amount of steel rig tubing was taken from an oil lease site near Maidstone. The piping is 60.3 millimeters, cut into 30 foot lengths with internal coating, which would have required heavy equipment.

Similar incidents have taken place in both Wainwright and Kitscoty. If you know anything about these thefts, contact the police.

Police are also working on tracking down a stolen ATV. Between January 1 and January 2nd, a garage in Marshall was broken into and a red 1999 Honda Fourtrax was stolen. The ATV had custom racks, and a seat. The culprits are believed to have rolled it out of the garage, down an alley, and then loaded onto a truck. Please contact the police if you know anything about the theft.

On January 3, 2017, the Legacy Fire Department went to the scene of a vehicle fire on a well site. After police arrived to the fire, a white Ford F150 with the license plate 122JTL was located, which had been reported stolen out of Biggar, Sask. If you know anything about this theft, contact the police.

The Maidstone RCMP are investigating after a vehicle in Lashburn was damaged by would-be car thieves. The vehicle’s ignition had been tampered with over night on January 13, which was reported to the police. It was located on the east side of town. If you know anything about this incident, please contact police.