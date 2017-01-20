-story by Chris Hunter, mylakelandnow.com

Premier Rachel Notley has created a new post in the provincial government aimed at policy for children in a cabinet shuffle today.

The Human Services Ministry headed by Irfan Sabir of Calgary-McCall is no more, having been split into to new positions. Sabir is now in charge of the Ministry of Community and Social Services while MLA for Lesser Slave Lake Danielle Larivee leaves Municipal Affairs to take over the brand new Children’s Services Ministry. Larivee had to navigate the Fort McMurray wildfire while in her last position.

Filling the Municipal Affairs void is Leduc-Beaumont MLA Shaye Anderson, taking a cabinet position for the first time in his career.Not everyone is pleased with the move though, the Wildrose party is disappointed with Sabir continuing to serve in cabinet citing his handling the death of a four-year-old girl named Serenity. The party says Sabir should have been removed from cabinet altogether, saying he failed to supply the RCMP with a critical report into the death of the girl recently and alleging he misled the Legislature after the fact.