A member of the Lloydminster Fire Department observes the damaged vehicle at the intersection of 55 Street and 50 Avenue. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Bobcats will be getting their player back.

Last Thursday night, a collision between a heavy truck and a small silver sedan shut down 50 Avenue. The collision had taken place as the sedan was headed westbound across 50 Avenue at 55 Street, and was struck by the northbound truck. The drivers side was caved in, and the driver, Bobcats player Kyle Dronyk, was flown to Edmonton by air ambulance.

However, Dronyk suffered only minor injuries during the collision, and according to a statement from the team, will be back to Lloydminster in the next two weeks to re-join his team. He made a trip on the weekend down to Camrose to see the team. As for when he’ll be back on the ice, it remains unclear.

“I’m not sure if we know how long exactly it’s going to be, he’s still pretty stiff and sore,” said Trevor Redden, business manager for the Bobcats.

“He’ll be back here in Lloyd, re-joining his teammates and back on the road to playing again within a couple weeks.”

Redden said he saw Dronyk at the game on Saturday, and he was walking around, mobile, and in good spirits. He also said that other Bobcats players had witnessed the accident.

“A couple of the guys were right there behind him, they were all leaving the rink together, so a few of the guys were there when it happened, and saw it,” said Redden.

“That would have been tough to deal with, if it was any more significant than it was.”

Dronyk and his family have thanked all those who have reached out to show their support over the last four days. The Bobcats will playing at the Civic Centre this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.