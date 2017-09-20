Following nomination day there are 17 people looking for a spot on the County of Vermilion River’s Council.

In division one, there are two new candidates, Marty Baker and Glen Garton are looking to be elected. Division two has the incumbent and reeve Daryl Watt up against Dale Swyripa. In division three, the spot has been acclaimed by incumbent Stacey Hryciuk. In division four, incumbent Lonnie Wolgien is up against Grant Meiklejohn.

Division five has six candidates. Incumbent Miles Latimer is up against Donald Blanchette, Brandon King, Bob Nielsen, Brian Ostropoloski and Jason Stelmaschuk.

In division six there are two candidates, including incumbent and deputy reeve Ed Parke and Clinton Murray. Division seven has incumbent Noel McCormack up against Leslie Cusack.

Advanced poll day is October 11 at the County of Vermilion River office in Kitscoty. The election will take place on October 16.