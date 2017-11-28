Photo of the RCMP crest. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Lloydminster RCMP are asking for information about an armed robbery at a liquor store in the 5400 block of 44 Street on October 21st.

The suspect waited in the store by the back coolers for approximately 20 minutes until the store emptied, then approached the counter and demanded cash from the till.

The man is described as Caucasian, between 5’10” and 6’0″, and skinny with a short beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a red and white baseball hat, jeans and dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.