Tuesday night, several accidents were reported on Highways 16, 21 and 303 as a result of icy and dangerous road conditions. Winter driving increase risks on the road, and CAA wants people to be prepared.

CAA Saskatchewan representative Christine Niemczyk says drivers should check their car for mechanical issues, look up weather conditions, and prepare an emergency kit before leaving.

“Primarily that kit should have non perishable food, drinking water, booster cables, a shovel as well, scraper, brush. We always say you should carry extra footwear and clothing as well for all the passengers.”

Niemczyk says motorists should always a cell phone and charger, so they can contact help if needed. She adds that if a vehicle hits an icy patch and loses control, drivers should not slam the brakes.

“Keep a light grip on the wheel and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go. Don’t turn the vehicle too hard, you don’t want to over correct the turn and worsen the situation. Let the car slow on it’s own.”

A full list of CAA’s tips can be found on their website.