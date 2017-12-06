Vehicles with Alberta licence plates will no longer be allowed on highway and infrastructure job sites in Saskatchewan. Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit says the move announced Wednesday is in response to Alberta contractors telling him Saskatchewan plates are not welcome on Government of Alberta job sites.

“Saskatchewan operators feel forced to register their vehicles in Alberta if they want to do business there. Today’s announcement just levels the playing field.”

Marit adds he’s heard Alberta’s practice has put Saskatchewan suppliers at an unfair advantage.

“Saskatchewan operators have been subject to this treatment in Alberta for years,” he maintains. “Today, we are sending a clear message that Alberta suppliers can expect the very same treatment here.”

The Saskatchewan government says only new job sites will be affected, not existing ones. The province will enforce the provision through job site monitoring.

Suppliers for any new contracts from the ministry will have to make sure no Alberta plates can be found on the job. That includes contractors, sub-contractors, consultants and workers.

Alberta’s minister of trade has responded, calling the move non-trade compliant. Deron Bilous says there is no requirement for Saskatchewan workers to register their plates in Alberta.

“Brad Wall has one week to kill this ridiculous restriction or we’re going to take him to court,” he told reporters in the legislature.