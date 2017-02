A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The RCMP in St.Paul are asking the public to avoid an area near St.Brides along Highway 36.

According to multiple reports, police have deemed the event a “fluid situation.” St.Brides is located 15 kilometres west of St.Paul. The Alberta government has also stated that the event is a civil emergency.

A roadblock has been put in place along the road, and traffic is being re-directed. As more information about the incident becomes available, this story will be updated.