A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Charges are pending against a 35 year old man from Lloydminster.

North Battleford RCMP say a white 2008 Ford F150 that had the keys left inside was stolen from Forest Hall Road in North Battleford. The vehicle was located and the man was arrested. RCMP are still investigating.