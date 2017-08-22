The upcoming Bordering on Disaster Conference is taking a look at how people can prepare for the worst.

“We want to invite everyone that’s involved with any kind of business organization or municipality to come and learn how to prepare and plan for any kind of large scale emergency or disaster so that we can best serve all of our customers or residents,” says Fire Chief Jordan Newton.

Two keynote speakers will be on hand. One is RCMP Inspector Mark Hancock from Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment. He was the Incident Commander during the Fort McMurray wildfires last year. Lieutenant Richard Robinson from the Newtown Connecticut Police Department will also be speaking. During the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Robinson opened and took command of the Emergency Operations Centre.

“I think we learn best from the people who have lived it first hand and these people have definitely lived it first hand,” says Newton.

Tickets are available online. The conference takes place on September 19 at the Lloyd Ex.