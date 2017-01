The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Lloydminster, Kitscoty and Two Hills RCMP are recommending that area residents stay off the road, due to poor visibility. Police and emergency services are dealing with multiple accidents in the area, and drivers are encouraged to wait for conditions to improve prior to travelling.

Authorities have also considered shutting down the highways in the area, according to local police radio traffic.

We will have more on this situation as it develops.