UPDATE: Highway 21 is now open again. Please continue safe driving as the roads are very icy still.

——————————————-

Maidstone RCMP are warning driving to only travel if necessary due to poor driving conditions in the region. Police are currently responding to multiple crashes in the rural Maidstone and Lloydminster area.

Several vehicles are in the ditch near Marshall, and Highway 21 is blocked one kilometre north of the 303 Highway juction. There’s no detour in place and no estimated time the passage will reopen.

Highway 21 is said to be icy, along with 303. Highway 16 also has sections of black ice.

“The highways may continue to worsen through the night,” says Constable Ryan Reid. “Please restrict travel as required and if you must travel, please pack appropriately in case of an emergency situation.”