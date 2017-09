Three people are running for Mayor in the Town of Vermilion. They include incumbent Bruce MacDuff, Caroline McAuley and Kirby Whitlock.

There are seven people running for the six positions open on council. Four people are returning to run, including Gregory Barr, Clint McCullough, Roberty Pulyk and Richard Yaceyko. Three new people are in the running including Tannis Henderson, Justin Thompson and Erwin Warkentin.

Elections take place on Monday, October 16.